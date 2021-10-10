



A day after the news of China's failed incursion bid in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh made national headlines in India, new pictures of the Galwan Valley clashes, which allegedly show Indian soldiers in Chinese captivity, have emerged on social media platforms.





Last week, Indian and Chinese patrols came face-to-face in Arunachal's Tawang, which led to some jostling and a minor face-off.





At least one news report said that the Indian Army had managed to foil China's incursion bid in Tawang and had "briefly detained" a few soldiers of the People's Liberation Army in the process.





A day after the news broke, new pictures of the clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 have emerged on social media. Gleeful trolls of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have been sharing the pictures on social media, including Twitter, a platform that is officially blocked in China.





The two pictures, CCP trolls claimed, show Indian troops in Chinese captivity after the clashes. However, it is unclear exactly when these pictures were taken and what they portray.





China watchers and security experts have suggested that the Chinese could have leaked the pictures to shift attention away from its failed incursion bid in Tawang and India's detention of its soldiers.





It is also noteworthy that the pictures have emerged only a day before the 13th round of talks between India and China on Sunday for discussions on the disengagement of troops from the friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Reports say that discussions between the two sides are expected to move forward in the Hot Springs area, north of the Pangong Lake.







