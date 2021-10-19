



These officials, according to sources, had come back to Delhi on Saturday and have been sent again after fresh orders by home minister Amit Shah



A special intelligence operations team that had returned to Delhi on Saturday from Kashmir has been dispatched to the Valley again to probe the recent killings of civilians after fresh orders from Home Minister Amit Shah.





According to sources, Shah has asked all officials concerned to understand why the incidents are recurring and the team will work closely with DGP Dilbagh Singh.





In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district, two non-locals were killed and one sustained severe injuries on Sunday.





This was the third attack on non-local residents in the past two days. On Saturday, two non-local labourers- a street vendor and a carpenter were killed in two separate attacks. The terrorists fired indiscriminately, J&K police said. The victims were residents of Bihar’s Banka district and Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. In the first week of October, 56-year-old Virendra Paswan, was among the four civilians gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar.





The valley has been witnessing a spate of attacks on civilians, including people who have come to the valley from other states. The continuing pattern of selective killing has resulted in widespread scare. Citing the attacks, the J&K leaders say that this is to malign Kashmiris’ image.





A specialised intelligence team that never looked after operations in the Valley will look after Kashmir also. Additional Director will be handling these operations.





News18 had earlier reported that the Centre has prepared a pan-India plan after a top-level meeting chaired by Shah to deal with terrorism, especially after the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, amid fears that through proxy outfits, terror outfits based in Pakistan will create a law-and-order issue for the next few months and target civilians and Jawans.





According to sources, various agencies have been tasked to work in a collaborative manner not only for J&K but other states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Anti-terror wings of various states have been asked to swiftly work on graded inputs so that helpers of terrorists residing in other parts of the country can be arrested.





A bigger task has been given to intelligence agencies and sources have claimed that the number of intelligence inputs daily and signals have been increased by almost 40 per cent.





The multi-agency centre, which comprises 28 agencies including Central Intelligence, investigating agencies, security forces, Delhi Police, is closely monitoring and coordinating with all its members.





Sources claimed that the investigation part is being supervised by NIA as the agency will look after conspiracies in recent target killings and probe links across India and abroad. In the past one week, NIA has conducted almost three dozen raids related to ISIS conspiracy in J&K and other parts of the country.







