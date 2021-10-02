



Air Marshal Sandeep Singh took over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on Friday. In other appointments, the Integrated Defence Staff and the Western Air Command also got new chiefs as also a new Chief Hydrographer to the government.





“An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF in December 1983 as a fighter pilot. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor,” an IAF statement said. He has over 4400 hours of flying experience in operational and experimental test-flying of various types of fighter aircraft.





Air Marshal B.R. Krishna took over as the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC). He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 1983 and is a Qualified Flying Instructor and experimental test pilot. He has flown a wide variety of fighters, transport aircraft, and helicopters and has over 5,000 hours of flying experience, including operational, instructional and test flying, the Air Force said.





Air Marshal Amit Dev assumed office as the Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Western Air Command.





He was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF in December 1982 as a fighter pilot and has about 2500 hours of operational flying experience on a wide variety of fighter aircraft, the statement added.





Vice Admiral Adhir Arora took charge as the Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India from Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, who superannuated from active service on September 30.





Vice Admiral Arora was commissioned in the executive branch of the Navy in 1985 and as a specialist Hydrographer, he has undertaken hydrographic surveys in and across India and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a Navy statement said.







