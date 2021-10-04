



Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday (October 2) foiled a narcotics smuggling bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector. Having observed suspicious movement, the troops carried out a search operation in the area in which two bags containing 25-30 kg heroin-like substance were recovered.





The Army said that the packages bore Pakistani markings. The exact nature of the heroin-like substance is being ascertained through concerned authorities.





The officials said that the value of the suspected contraband is around Rs 20 - 25 crores in the black market.





“The legal proceedings have been initiated after the suspected recovered contraband was handed over to concerned police, Case FIR no 101 of PS Uri has been registered under relevant sections of law,” the Army said.





“The huge drug haul along the Line of Control showcases the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based narco-terror nexus and its inimical intent to abet terrorism and finance terror in India. This drug bust is a huge setback to the Pakistan narco-terror nexus,” it added.





The drug haul in the Uri sector comes just days after a Pakistan-origin terrorist was neutralised and another was captured alive in an extended search operation.







