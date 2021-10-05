



Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan reached Visakhapatnam on Sunday on a five day visit to the Eastern Naval Command. The officers and crew of BNS Avijan were accorded a traditional welcome by the representatives of the Eastern Naval Command and the Eastern Fleet with the navy band in attendance, said an official press release.





The BNS Somudra Avijan is visiting India for the joint celebration of the birth centenary year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh.





A series of activities between the two navies are scheduled during the 5-day visit of BNS Somudra Avijan. These include professional interactions, cross-deck visits, visit to INS Vishwakarma and INS Dega.





A special documentary on the Bangladesh Navy and interaction with 1971 war veterans would be major highlights of the visit.





A delegation led by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran accompanied with Defence Attache of Bangladesh in India and the commanding officer of BNS Somudra Avijan will interact with Vice Admiral A B Singh, Flag officer Commanding in Chief ENC and Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the visit.







