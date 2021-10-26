Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane with Bangla Navy Chief in Dhaka





Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Bangladesh Navy, is currently on an official visit to India to discuss with his Indian counterpart issues relating to joint cooperative efforts like Coordinated Patrol along International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGO SAGAR, the conduct of naval training and reciprocal visits of delegations.

During his week-long visit that began on Saturday, Admiral Iqbal will interact with the Chief of Naval Staff, in addition to the Chief of Defence Staff and other high ranking Indian government officials.

On completion of engagements in New Delhi, Admiral Iqbal is scheduled to visit Mumbai, where he will meet with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and visit the Flagship of Western Naval Command. On completion of the Mumbai visit, the Admiral would proceed to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to witness training activities and interact with Commandant DSSC, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.









India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture and multitudes of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all- encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding, that goes beyond strategic ties. India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Victory in Bangladesh Liberation War and 1971 War this year.





A host of joint activities have been conducted which include reciprocal ship visits by both Navies and participation in Republic Day Parade 2021 at New Delhi by Bangladesh Armed Forces Contingent and gifting of WAR memorabilia. During the last quarter of 2021, the conduct of Talks by Bangladesh War Veterans at Naval War College & Indian Naval Academy and participation of Indian Armed Forces contingent & Band in ‘Victory Day Celebrations’ in Bangladesh are planned.







