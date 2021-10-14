



Colombo: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Colombo and interacted with the veterans of the Sri Lankan Army.





Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial, #SriLanka & paid tributes to the #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who laid down their lives during the #PeaceKeeping Operations in #SriLanka. #COAS also interacted with the veterans of #SriLankanArmy."





General Naravane also visited the Sri Lankan headquarters in Colombo where he carried out a turnout inspection, received a guard of honour and complimented the guard for impeccable turnout and parade.





General Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.





Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.





General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.





He is slated to meet the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his visit.







