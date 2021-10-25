



China has no right to be involved in choosing the next Dalai Lama, especially because the Chinese government does not believe in religion. The selection of a successor is entirely a spiritual matter of the people of Tibetan society. These words were said by Gyeongbang Rinpoche, head of the Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh. Gyeongbang Rinpoche, abbot of a 350-year-old monastery in Arunachal Pradesh, said it was important to counter China’s policy of expansionism and India should keep a close watch on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





According to a PTI report, the 350-year-old Tawang Monastery located in Arunachal Pradesh is the second largest monastery in the world. The head of the monastery, Gyeongbang Rinpoche, said that only the current Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people have the right to decide on the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader. He said, “The Chinese government does not believe in religion. How can a government that does not believe in religion decide the next Dalai Lama. Succession planning is a matter of religion and faith. It is not a political issue. Only the present.” Only the Dalai Lama and his followers have the right to decide on this issue.”





Rinpoche said the Tibetan people would never accept any Chinese decision on the Dalai Lama’s selection. The reason behind China’s involvement in this process is to capture the Tibetan heritage and control the Tibetan people. He said, China is controlling Tibet. The authorities do not allow outsiders to even meet Tibetans. There are many restrictions. It is important that countries like India support Tibetans.







