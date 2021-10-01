



Geneva: China has been chided during the 48th UN Human Rights Council session for its rights record in Tibet with delegates from the US, Denmark, Germany, and European Union expressing concerns over severe restrictions on religious, linguistic and cultural traditions imposed by the Chinese government in the region.





During the session, the United States hit out at Chinese economic exploitation, systemic racism and increasing destruction of cultural heritage by China and further expressed continued concern over China's severe restrictions on religious, linguistic and cultural traditions in Tibet.





Meanwhile, France. on the behalf of the 26 member states and the European Union, reiterated calls on China to comply with obligations under national and international law to respect human rights, including the rights belonging to minorities, especially in Tibet, Xinjiang and in Inner Mongolia.





The Danish delegate reiterated the call for China to grant meaningful access for the High Commissioner and other independent observers to investigate ongoing human rights crises. Echoing similar concerns, the Kingdom of Netherlands noted serious concerns about the restrictions on press freedom and freedom of religion or belief in Tibet.





Switzerland also criticised China's continued arbitrary detention of minorities and called on China to respect the rights of Tibetan people.





The Tibet Bureau office in Geneva testified before the Swiss parliamentarians last week and spoke against China's repeated destruction of the Tibetan plateau's fragile environment in the name of development.





"The fundamental values and credibility of the Council are at stake," representative Kalden Tsomo said while urging the UN council to make a further assessment on environmental impact in Tibet.





Tibet has been ranked as the second least free region in the world, according to the latest report "Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy," based on a study of political freedom around the world.





Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.





Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.







