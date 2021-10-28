



At Osmania University’s 81st graduation ceremony, Dr Satheesh Reddy urges graduates to think innovatively





HYDERABAD: Motivating graduates to explore technology and research, DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, on Wednesday, said they bore the responsibility of adding sheen to the global recognition which India has acquired in this area. Appreciating start-ups in the area of Defence, he said that 50,000 start-ups have registered with the Central government and they were working on missiles and spacecraft.





Speaking at the 81st graduation ceremony of Osmania University, he said that India has crossed several milestones with successful projects including PSLV, GSLV, Mangalyaan and it was now working on Gaganyaan. The scientists in the Department of Atomic Energy have made the country proud by making missiles including Aakash, Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos, ballistic and air-to-air missiles. India is now in the sixth position in the world in possessing the most powerful defence systems.





He also pointed out that the nation had developed its own battle tanks, Light Combat Aircraft and the Indian Air Force has placed an order with Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) for 83 fighter aircraft. The DRDO had completed an anti-satellite mission in just two years which had not been done by any of the developed countries, Dr Satheesh Reddy, who is also the secretary in the Department of Defence R&D said. He pointed out that the country was a master in drone technology. The first anti-drone technology was introduced by India.





The DRDO Chairman emphasised that new graduates should think more innovatively as India has to achieve a lot more in science and technology. India is still the largest importer of defence equipment and needs to become the largest exporter and the graduates can make a difference.





Telangana Governor and Chancellor of Osmania University Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan advised graduates to think creatively and make new discoveries rather than just following tradition. About 80 pass-outs of Osmania University from 2018 to June 2020 were awarded gold medals at the ceremony. The guests congratulated the medallists and other pass-outs. Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder also spoke.







