



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) team jointly flight tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) successfully from an aerial platform on October 29, 2021. The LR Bomb, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives were successfully met. The flight of the bomb and the performance was monitored by a number of range sensors including Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS), Telemetry and radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha.





The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a DRDO laboratory located at Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.





Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.





Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy in his message to the teams said that successful flight test of Long-Range Bomb has marked an important milestone in indigenous development of this class of systems.







