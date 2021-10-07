



New Delhi: A search operation has been launched after a drone was spotted near the Jaitpur post in the Bamiyal sector in Pathankot, Punjab.





The Border Security Force Jawans opened fire at the drone. Four to five rounds were fired before the drone disappeared. A high alert was sounded following the incident and search operations are underway.





It may be recalled that a drone was spotted in Pathankot in July. A month before that a drone attack took place on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu.





Drones have become the latest menace for the security agencies. Several drones have been spotted and investigations have shown that Pakistan based operatives have been using drones to send in arms and ammunition into India. A major incident of drones being sent to drop off arms and ammunition had been reported in Punjab last year.







