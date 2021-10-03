



Assuring the country that the IAF is ready to meet any and every challenge, new Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said here on Friday his priority is to be self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and proper use of air power. It was his first day as the chief.





He also said the focus will be on training and motivating and equipping the IAF personnel to face challenges of future warfare.





Reiterating that the IAF is ready for any eventuality, Chaudhari said he will try to see quick induction of new equipment and logistics.





Stressing on the fast pace of inductions, he said the IAF quickly introduced Rafale fighter jets into the fleet besides surface to air weapons. The IAF saw induction of new platforms in the last two to three years, he pointed out.





Highlighting the roadmap of modernisation, Chaudhari said the IAF has inked the contract for 83 indigenously designed and manufactured





Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) and other equipment like surface to air guided weapons and other related equipment are in the pipeline.





Chaudhari took over from RKS Bhadauria who retired on Thursday.





Outlining the focus areas for Commanders and personnel, Chaudhuri said “Protection of our Nation’s sovereignty and integrity is to be ensured at any cost”. He added that enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area.





He spoke on aspects of acquisition of new technology, promotion of indigenisation and innovation, strengthening of cyber security, rapid adaptation of training methods to meet future demands and sustained work to nurture human resources.







