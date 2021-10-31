



While French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of the India-France relationship, PM Modi spoke about their latest discussion on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields





French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in Hindi on Saturday after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. Moments later, PM Modi reciprocated the gesture with a tweet in French.





Highlighting the importance of the India-France relationship, Emmanuel Macron said in Hindi, "We share common ambitions for environment, health and innovation with India. We will continue to work together towards concrete results, especially in the Indo-Pacific region."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, spoke about their discussion on strengthening cooperation between India and France in various fields.





"Delighted to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron in Rome. Our talks revolved around strengthening cooperation in various fields and fostering people-to-people relations," PM Modi said.





Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the two leaders had “productive discussions” on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. "India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today’s talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," it added.





PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron "discussed India-France cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. "They also discussed global and regional developments," he added.





Prime Minister Modi, who is in Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi, was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his meeting with Emmanuel Macron.





Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that Prime Minister Modi has invited French President Macron to visit India.







