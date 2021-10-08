A CGI model of ISRO's semi-cryogenic engine which is under development





The tank will be used in the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle for future missions





The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the heaviest semi-cryogenic propellant tank (SC120- LOX) ever fabricated to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The tank will be used in the Mk-III launch vehicle for future missions.





The semi-cryo-liquid oxygen (LOX) tank the first developmental welded hardware is a part of the SC120 stage intended for payload enhancement by replacing the L110 stage in the existing MK-III launch vehicle. Last year, HAL delivered the biggest ever cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen tank (C32-LH2) which is four meters in diameter and eight meters in length, much ahead of the contractual schedule.





HAL has mastered the skills and technologies required for fabricating welded propellant tanks. To date, its Aerospace Division has delivered 244 propellant tanks and 95 water tanks to ISRO for the space programmes of PSLV, GSLV MK-II and GSLV MK-III of diameter 2.1, 2.8 and 4 meters where the length of the tank varies from 2.5 meters to 8.0 meters.





As a strategic reliable partner, HAL has been associating with ISRO for India’s prestigious space programs for the last five decades. HAL has delivered critical structures, tanks, satellite structures for the PSLV, GSLV MK-II and GSLV MK-III launch vehicles. Various projects like PS2/GS2 integration, semi-cryo structure fabrication and manufacturing of cryo and semi-cryo engines are being taken up at HAL, for which installation and commissioning of unique infrastructures are nearing completion.





HAL has supported ISRO with the developmental phase of Crew Module Atmospheric Re-entry Experiment, PAD abort test for crew escape for human space the mission and is currently supplying hardware for the full-fledged launch vehicle GSLV MK-III for the Gaganyaan program.







