



2 terrorists were killed on Monday night while the remaining were eliminated after several hours of gunfight since Tuesday morning





In major anti-terror operations in J&K launched following selective killings, security forces have eliminated seven militants since Monday night.





These include the one involved in gunning down of a street hawker from Bihar.





Official sources said that while one militant each was killed in Anantnag and Bandipora, five were killed in different encounters in Shopian, including Mukhtar Shah responsible for the killing of Virender Paswan.







