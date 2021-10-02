



Counter deployments along LAC in response to Chinese actions: India





New Delhi: ‘Provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts by China to alter status quo resulted in serious disturbance along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh’.





Countering China’s allegation on ‘forward policy’, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said it was the amassing of large number of troops by the Chinese side, their provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts to alter status quo that resulted in serious disturbance along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.





“China continues to deploy large number of troops and armaments in the border areas. It was in response to Chinese actions, that our armed forces had to make appropriate counter deployments in these areas.





“It is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” Bagchi added.







