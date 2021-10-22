



BANGALORE: In a milestone achievement, India has been listed among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list globally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed on Thursday.





Commenting on the achievement, Defence Minister said; "I am feeling happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,”. Rajnath Singh further said, defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. "To promote export of defence items and to make India part of the global defence supply chain, we have set a target of Rs 35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25.” Defence Minister said the comments while attending an event of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU). He is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru, where he will be attending meetings and visiting the DPSU facilities to review their progress.





Notably, there are nine Central Public Sector Undertakings under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence namely:- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd., (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Ltd.,, BEML Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Goa Shipyard Ltd., and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.







