Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda discussed mutual national interests of the two countries with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a statement from the Sri Lankan mission said. Mr. Moragoda paid a courtesy call on the National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Kumar Doval, at the latter’s office in New Delhi.





National Security Advisor Doval extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner Moragoda and engaged in an extremely cordial conversation with him. The National Security Advisor of India and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka discussed a range of issues pertaining to the mutual strategic interests of the two countries. High Commissioner Moragoda also presented a copy of his policy road map “Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023” to Mr. Doval.





Mr. Doval is the fifth National Security Advisor of India. He holds the rank of a Cabinet Minister.







