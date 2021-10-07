



Visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here to review the bilateral agenda as well as global developments, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region





India and the United States today discussed the developments in Afghanistan in the wake of its takeover by the Taliban and agreed to remain in touch over the evolving situation in the war-torn country.





Visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here to review the bilateral agenda as well as global developments, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.





“The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region,” Sherman said.





“And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthening the rules-based international order,” she added.





Sherman said the two countries were looking to deepen their security relationship across multiple dimensions. The two nations remained engaged in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism as well. ”Our countries will soon meet for a security dialogue,” she added.





Shringla said the relationship between the two countries has witnessed a “very steady growth” both in substance and momentum in the past few years.





The US official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues. She is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.





Her visit comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington during which he attended the Quad Summit and also held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden.







