



Alaska: A combined Counter Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) training was carried out by armies of India and the US during the conduct of exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at the Equipment Simulator Training Area (ESTA) Alaska' Anchorage.





Civilian and military experts from the US displayed the Medium Mine Protected Vehicle ("The Panther") and the Mine-Protected Clearance Vehicle ("The Buffalo") to Indian troops.





Later on, Indian soldiers displayed their own methods of C-IEDs used in CI/CT grid, according to a statement released by the Army.





The joint training was also conducted for the detection, handling and removal of IEDs. The US Army also demonstrated the use of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for detecting and dismantling mines and bombs.





Troops from both Armies also took part in a demonstration of a Drone Buster Gun by the US Army, used to jam the frequency of a drone. This was done during the C-UAS demonstration, the army statement said.





As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021" is being conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. The 14-day exercise had commenced on October 15.





According to the defence ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.







