



Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has said that the Joint planning and execution of operations by the three Services will result in a maximum increase in Indian Air Force’s net combat capability





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he said, the future of warfare will be multi domain and Indian Air Force is keen on integration amongst the Armed Forces. He said, the Air Force is in the process of acquiring new weapon systems so that it will have technological edge over adversaries.





Air Force Chief said, the air force is moving closer towards automated and network centric Air Force. He said, Indian Air Force has hardened its networks to avoid cyber attacks and adequate safeguards are being taken to protect critical infrastructure. He said, the induction of Rafale, Apaches have significantly added to Air Force’s combat potential.











