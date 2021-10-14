



A 350-member contingent of the Indian Army will be participating in a joint military exercise with the US Army from October 15 to 29 in Alaska.





As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the joint military training exercise 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2021' will be conducted at the USA's Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska, a statement from the ministry of defence said.





“The contingent, comprising 350 personnel of an Infantry Battalion Group, departed on 14 October, 2021. Exercise Yudh Abhyas is the largest running joint military training and defence cooperation endeavour between India and USA. This will be the 17th edition of the joint exercise which is hosted alternately between both countries,” the statement said.





The previous edition of this exercise was held at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan's Bikaner in February 2021. This exercise is another step in the growing military cooperation between the two countries.





The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the two armies. The joint exercise will focus on 'Combined Arms Manoeuvres' in cold climatic conditions and is primarily aimed at sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise will culminate after a 48-hour long validation.



