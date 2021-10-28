



This year's theme for the Indian Navy conference is “Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21stCentury: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead”





Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), the apex international annual conference of the Indian Navy, is scheduled to be held as a three-day online event that commences today, i.e. on October 27, and lasts till Friday, October 29.





According to a press statement by the ministry of defence, the dialogue has been held every year since 2018. This year's IPRD will focus on eight specific sub-themes under the broad theme of “Evolution in Maritime Strategy during the 21st Century: Imperatives, Challenges, and, Way Ahead”.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar, and petroleum minister Hardeep S Puri will address the sessions.





Panel discussions on these sub-themes would be spread over eight sessions on three successive days thereby providing ample scope for varied perspectives to be considered.





The aim is to encourage a free flow of ideas and views. The eight sub-themes are – Evolving Maritime Strategies within the Indo-Pacific: Convergences, Divergences, Expectations and Apprehensions, Adaptive Strategies to Address the Impact of Climate Change upon Maritime Security, Port-led Regional Maritime Connectivity and Development Strategies, Cooperative Maritime Domain Awareness Strategies, Impact of the Increasing Recourse to Lawfare upon a Rules-based Indo-Pacific Maritime Order, Strategies to Promote Regional Public-Private Maritime Partnerships, Energy-Insecurity, and Mitigating Strategies, Strategies to Address the Manned-Unmanned Conundrum at Sea.







