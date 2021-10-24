



As part of the Indian Navy's combat operations, landing ship tank, INS Kumbhir fired rockets off the Andaman Islands in Port Blair on Thursday. A video has been shared by the Andaman and Nicobar command showing INS Kumbhir firing rockets off the coast. Secured by India and the Indian Navy, this military exercise at the Andaman coast indicates the preparation of the Indian defence forces as they are combat-ready.





According to Republic TV's ground reports, the Indian defence forces are carrying out combat operations at all levels, including land, air, and sea. The visuals of INS Kumbhir testing its military capabilities shows the active exercising of the Indian Naval forces.





Meanwhile, the military exercises being carried out at the Andaman and Nicobar command are the first and only tri-service theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces and are based in Port Blair. The command was created for safeguarding India's strategic interest in southeast Asia and further increase the rapid deployment of military forces. Thereafter, the Andaman and Nicobar command has been providing logistical and administrative support to the naval ship while carrying out the military operations in East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, the second tri-service theatre command is the Strategic Forces Command, which looks after India's nuclear assets.





Andaman and Nicobar command prepared to take out a varied spectrum of threats





Earlier this month, chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat while addressing the Command's 21st Raising Day, said that the Andaman and Nicobar Command has lived up to its mandate and is prepared to take up any kind of threats. He further added that the command has successfully evolved in the last two decades and is working on the Theaterisation model under which six new integrated commands are being contemplated.





As a part of that, this theatre command will have the units of the Army, Navy, and Air force and further work as the single entity under an operational commander. Currently, the three forces have separate commands.





The Andaman and Nicobar Command was earlier created in 2001 for strengthening India's 'Act East' policy further aiming to defend national interests and deter hostile forces.