



The invitation to Ramiz Raja for the IPL final was extended by the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was invited to watch the summit clash between CSK and KKR in Dubai





As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition has reached its end, the trophy will be lifted either by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday (October 15).





However, ahead of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had extended the invitation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja during the Asian Cricket Council's Executive Board meeting. The invitation was extended by the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly.





If reports are to be believed, Ramiz Raja might not be in attendance. It has also been reported that both the former cricketers discussed several areas of common interest for both during this meeting.





As far as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is concerned, India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24. The high-profile clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.





The Men in Green have never managed to defeat India in the T20 World Cup. However, there was a slight halt that ended in a tie in 2007, but India emerged triumphant in the end.





Ramiz Raja feels PM Modi can cause Pakistan cricket's collapse - 'PCB is funded 50% by ICC, which is funded 90% by BCCI'





India and Pakistan had last met each other in a T20I match on March 19, during the 2016 T20 World Cup. India had defeated their arch-rivals with 6 wickets to spare in that encounter.







