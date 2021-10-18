



Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said, taking the death toll to six





He slammed former military rulers Hussain Muhammad Ershad and Ziaur Rahman for integrating Islam as the official religion into the constitution, and he slammed the BNP-Jamaat for inciting violence and dividing the country in the name of religion.





Bangladesh State Minister for Information Murad Hassan has stated that Bangladesh is a secular country that would revert to the 1972 constitution proposed by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Bangladesh cannot be a haven for religious fundamentalists.





The state minister said, ‘We have the blood of freedom fighters in our body. At any cost, we have to go back to the constitution of '72. I will speak in Parliament to go back to the constitution that Bangabandhu went through. Even if no one speaks, Murad will speak in Parliament.'





The state minister made the remarks while speaking at the Engineers Institution, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium on the occasion of the 57th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He stated, "I do not think that Islam is our state religion. We'll go back to the constitution of 1972. We'll get that bill enacted in parliament under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership."





"We'll soon return to the 1972 secular constitution issued by Bangladesh's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, following independence."





"This is a non-communal Bangladesh. Bangladesh is a secular country. Everyone will practise their faith here."





He slammed former military rulers Hussain Muhammad Ershad and Ziaur Rahman for integrating Islam as the official religion into the constitution, and he slammed the BNP-Jamaat for inciting violence and dividing the country in the name of religion.







