



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district





One terrorist has been killed in the encounter while another managed to escape in a brief shootout in the Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening.





A police officer told India Today TV that terrorists fired upon the police party near Natipora. The police also retaliated.





Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist. Meanwhile, a search operation to nab another terrorist is underway.







