J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Natipora Area of Srinagar; 1 Terrorist Killed
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district
One terrorist has been killed in the encounter while another managed to escape in a brief shootout in the Natipora area of Srinagar on Friday evening.
A police officer told India Today TV that terrorists fired upon the police party near Natipora. The police also retaliated.
Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist. Meanwhile, a search operation to nab another terrorist is underway.
