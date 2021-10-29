



The technician was sacked with immediate effect





Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the services of an operation theatre technician at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri on Thursday over a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's win over India at the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.





An order to this effect was issued by the principal of the college, Dr Brij Mohan, after the matter was brought to his notice by the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), headquarters, Rajouri.





"A viral video has come to the notice of the undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP HQ, Rajouri, who sent the same via WhatsApp, in which Safiya Majeed, working as an OT technician in GMC and AH, Rajouri, seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards the nation," the order read.





The principal said Majeed was on leave and had not reported back to work even after the completion of her period of leave. "No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties," he added.





The principal said Majeed, appointed on an academic arrangement basis on November 27, 2020, has been terminated with immediate effect.







