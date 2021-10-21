



Security forces and militants hiding in the Nar Khas forests in Mendhar area of Poonch traded heavy gunfire this morning followed by a low-intensity blast around 4.37 pm





The operation in the Rajouri and Poonch belt has become the longest ever with highest number of casualties of army personnel in recent years.





Even as search operations entered Day 10 on Wednesday, security forces and terrorists hiding in the Nar Khas forests in Mendhar area of Poonch traded heavy gunfire this morning followed by a low-intensity blast around 4.37 pm.





“There was heavy exchange of fire between the soldiers and terrorists in Nar Khas forests this morning. Thereafter, there was a lull followed by a low-intensity blast around 4.37pm,” said a police officer.





The blast was probably of an under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) used by the soldiers to blow up a natural cave inside the forest, he added.





Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “The operation is on, but there is no further headway.”





Sources confided to HT that the terrorists, well trained in guerrilla warfare, were using the thick forest having natural caves to their advantage.





The police have so far detained around eight people, including a woman and her son, on the suspicion of providing the terrorists logistical support.





“The forest is under tight cordon and the security forces are wearing out the terrorists because we have already lost nine of our soldiers,” said army sources.





Meanwhile, traffic movement on Bhimber Gali-Jaranwali Gali-Surankote remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day.







