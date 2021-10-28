An IAF C-130J Hercules aircraft landing in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh





AALO: A ‘joint team for advanced landing ground (ALG)’, headed by MP Tapir Gao on Wednesday inspected the proposed site for establishing an ALG at Tarmoba, near Kombo village, in West Siang district.





During the inspection, Airports Authority of India General Manager Shantanu Phainkar expressed satisfaction over the feasibility of the site for the new ALG.





Addressing a public meeting at Kombo village, Gao urged the locals to “donate land for future development,” and requested them to coordinate with the district administration and other stakeholders for the ALG.





Former minister and senior citizen of the area, Doi Ado informed that survey for the ALG at Kombo/Tarmoba was first initiated in 1998 “under the then chief secretary Takap Ringu, but could not materialize.”





“If the proposed ALG project is materialized, it will be of table top airfield,” he said.





Aalo East MLA Kento Jini said that “the proposed airfield is urgently required from the strategic point of view.”





He said that, if the project is completed, it would benefit the people of the Siang belt, including six districts. The MLA appealed to the landowners of the area to “donate land without any hesitation for future development.”





West Siang DC Penga Tato also urged the people to cooperate with all the stakeholders.





The ALG team included members of the Parliamentary Committee of Civil Aviation and officers of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Alliance Air, besides the director general of civil aviation and officials of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.





The landowners assured to donate land for the proposed ALG.





The village’s panchayat leaders, ZPM, GBs and government officers were present during the inspection. (DIPRO)







