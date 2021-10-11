A relative of Supinder Kaur, who was killed by terrorists in Thursday's attack





Latest news updates from Kashmir: Kashmir is seeing a fresh wave of terror attacks in the valley in which at least five people including a pharmacist, teacher and principal have lost their lives.





News updates from Kashmir: Several civilians have been killed in a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar this week. Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed The Resistance Force (TRF) gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher and two others in attacks, dubbed as ‘targeted killings.’





The attacks have sparked a sharp condemnation in the country. The government also warned against the targeted killings and said “some people are trying to disturb the peace" in the valley.





The Ministry of External Affairs has also raised concerns regarding the cross-border terrorism and it is discussing the issue with its partners.







