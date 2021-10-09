



The Indian Navy carried out a range of air domain operations while exercising with the Japanese Navy in the Arabian Sea. The bilateral maritime exercise JIMEX which commenced on October 6, concluded on Friday.





Ship-controlled beyond visual range combat drills using MiG 29K fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft firing exercises using expendable aerial targets launched from INS Kochi were part of the air domain exercise.





As part of the exercise, MiG-29K fighters coming in for multiple simulated air strikes on surface units, were assisted by maritime patrol aircraft.





Under the command of Western Fleet Flag Officer Commanding RAdm Ajay Kochhar, the Indian Navy deployed guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi and the missile frigate INS Teg. The P8I shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft were also part of the operation.





The JMSDF was represented by the Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier Kaga and the guided-missile destroyer Murasame.







