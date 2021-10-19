



National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) commander Jaiba Kaloi, who had not seen his parents since his joining the group in 1998, surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday morning.





Kaloi, who claims to be presently holding the rank of self-styled lieutenant in NLFT (BM) (Biswamohan faction), surrendered in presence of Inspector General Tripura, Susanta Kumar Nath and other senior BSF Officers.





Kaloi reportedly joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in 1998 and has been continuing to be its active member since then. As of date, the BSF said, he has been listed as an active cadre of NLFT (BM) as per the list published by the Tripura government.





It is pertinent to mention here that Kaloi had not seen his parents since his joining the NLFT group in 1998, said the BSF, adding "Finally today, he has got this opportunity of returning to the mainstream and meeting his old aged parents after more than 23 years." Kaloi's renunciation of violent insurgent activities and joining mainstream to maintain a happy and peaceful life should encourage other insurgents to follow his path, BSF expected.





In recent years, large numbers of NLFT (BM) cadres have surrendered before the BSF and other security forces, which indicates their eagerness to renunciate violence and join the mainstream. It may be noticed that five insurgents of NLFT (BM) had surrendered before the BSF Tripura in 2017, followed by 12 insurgents in 2018, three each in 2019 and 2020. Altogether 23 insurgents of NLFT have surrendered before the BSF since 2017.





Tripura has been facing insurgency for the last few decades. The insurgency was initially being spearheaded by Tripura National Volunteers (TNV) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), who later on surrendered before the security forces in 1988 when a tripartite agreement was signed. Thereafter the cadres of NLFT further resumed insurgency since the year 1989.





In the recent past, in view of intensified Counter Insurgency endeavours by the state security apparatus and Central government agencies, supported by some other factors, the Indian Insurgent Groups, particularly the members of NLFT (BM) have become disillusioned from the insurgency movement and have started sending signals for joining the mainstream, added the BSF.







