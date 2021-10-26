



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval would deliver the inaugural address at the 6th 'Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) 2021' on October 28, the organisers said on Monday.





The two-day virtual conference, to be convened by the Pune International Centre (PIC), will also have a keynote address by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation, they told reporters.





"The theme of this year's conference is 'National Security Preparedness in the Age of Disasters and Pandemics'. The participants will discuss the impact of disasters and pandemics on India's national security and suggest strategies to deal with it," said Lt Gen Vinayak Patankar (Retd), one of the trustees of PIC and convener of PDNS 2021.





Among other speakers who would be taking part in the event include NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, and Gen N C Vij (Retd), former Chief of the Army Staff and Vice-Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority.





During the conference, discussions would also be held on disaster risk reduction as part of national security, external dimensions and future threats', dealing with future challenges- role of science and technology, and imperatives.















