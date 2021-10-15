



Induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable, says General Qamar Javed Bajwa





Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday witnessed the commissioning of state-of-the-art HQ-9/P HIMADS (High to Medium Air Defence System) into Pakistan Army Air Defence, the military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed Gen Qamar about strategic weapon system during a visit to Army Air Defence Centre Karachi.

"Induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit Digitised System on its inventory," the official communiqué read.





HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision capable of intercepting multiple air targets.





The military's media wing said that HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircraft, cruise missiles and Beyond Visual Range Weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with Single Shot Kill Probability.





Speaking at the occasion, the army said that induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario.





Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of the motherland, General Qamar said the exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence makes the country’s air defence impregnable. "Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region," the COAS said.





Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion. On arrival, the army chief laid a floral wreath at Shahuada monument.







