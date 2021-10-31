



PM Modi met Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. The PM arrived in Rome on Friday and this will be his eighth G20 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.





PM Modi And Joe Biden At G20 Summit





PM Modi And Emmanuel Macron At G20





PM Modi Interacts With Boris Johnson & Justin Trudeau





