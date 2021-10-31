PM Narendra Modi Attends His 8th G20 Summit, Meets Several World Leaders - In Pics
PM Modi met Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. The PM arrived in Rome on Friday and this will be his eighth G20 Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.
PM Modi And Joe Biden At G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy
PM Modi And Emmanuel Macron At G20
Prime Minister Modi greets French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy
PM Modi Interacts With Boris Johnson & Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Modi interacts with Canada PM Justin Trudeau & UK's Boris Johnson at the G20
Prime Minister Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 summit in Rome
No comments:
Post a Comment