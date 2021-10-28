



Indian Army is celebrating Infantry Day today. On this day i.e. 27 October 1947, for the first time, the Indian Army started the war against Pakistan in Kashmir and the whole of Kashmir was saved from going in the hands of Pakistan and the tribals





New Delhi: Indian Army is celebrating Infantry Day today. On this day i.e. 27 October 1947, for the first time, the Indian Army started the war against Pakistan in Kashmir and the whole of Kashmir was saved from going in the hands of Pakistan and the tribals. On this special occasion, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal Amit Dev, Western Command of the Air Force addressed the soldiers.





Air Force officer Amit Dev said that Pakistan launched many operations to grab Kashmir, But our army never let Kashmir go into the hands of Pakistan. He said that the Indian Air Force and the Army had conducted the Budgam campaign. Not only this, the Indian Army has conducted many such small operations, which have protected Kashmir and we have not allowed Kashmir to go into the hands of enemies. He further said that we have full confidence that, PoK will be a part of India very soon and in the coming times the whole of Kashmir will be with us. Kashmir will also be completely free from terror. He said that the strength of the Indian Air Force is continuously increasing. The Indian Army is now ready to respond to every attack of the enemies.







