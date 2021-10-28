



Jaipur: A Rajasthan school teacher who uploaded her WhatsApp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup was arrested by the police in Udaipur on Wednesday. Ambamata police have also seized the mobile of school teacher Nafeesa Ataari and started investigations in the matter.





Nafeesa has been sent to jail after her medical test. A school teacher in Neerja Modi Private School, she had put the status `We Won` celebrating the victory of Pakistan. Her post soon went viral and she was criticised for her act.





At the same time, ABVP workers went to Neerja Modi School, hoisted the Tricolour and sang the national anthem. Soon after the school management terminated her services.





A parent filed a complaint against her based on which Ambamata police arrested Nefeesa.





As per Dalpat Singh, SHO, Ambamata police station in Udaipur, "Based on a complaint filed in the police station, the school teacher has been arrested under section 153 B of the IPC, her mobile has been seized and further investigations are on."







