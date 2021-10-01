



Peshawar: Satnam Singh, A Prominent Sikh Community Leader And Medical Practitioner, Shot Dead In His Peshawar Clinic





''Hakeem'' Sardar Satnam Singh (Khalsa), a medicine practitioner belonging to the minority Sikh community, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen today (Sep 30) in Pakistan's north-western city of Peshawar, police said.





No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.





Satnam Singh, who received four bullets, died instantly, according to the local police. The assailants opened fire at Singh inside the clinic owned by him.





Satnam Singh, a herbalist, had been living in the city for the past 20 years and ran a clinic ‘Dharmandar Pharmacy’ on Charsadda Road. selling herbal medicine.





Satnam Singh, 45, was a prominent member of Sikh community of Peshawar. About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital. Most of the Sikh community members in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.





In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city. In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was killed in Peshawar.







