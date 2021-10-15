The presence of French Air Force aircraft such as the Mirage 2000 at Blue Flag was considered a major step forward in the relationship between Israel and France.





Italy, which has participated in Blue Flag since 2013, sent five Tornado fighters to this year’s exercise. The German Luftwaffe deployed six Eurofighter Typhoons to Israel for training flights. Poland with its F-16C Block 52 is also participating in the exercise





Every two years, the IAF holds the "Blue Flag" exercise: an international training exercise hosting air forces from around the world to strengthen cooperation between the nations. This year will be the largest and most advanced aerial exercise ever held in Israel.





On Sunday, after months of extensive preparations, the international “Blue Flag” exercise led by the Israeli Air Force with the participation of seven air forces will officially commence. The exercise will last two weeks and end on Thursday, October 28.





“We are living in a very complicated region, and the threats to the State of Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran are only increasing. Holding an international exercise in this current reality, while continuing our public and covert operational activities on all fronts, is of utmost strategic importance and has extensive impact over the Israeli Air Force, the IDF, and the State of Israel”, states Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Commander of the IAF.





A Historic Exercise





Germany, Italy, Britain, France, India, Greece and the United States will all take part in “Blue Flag 2021”, which is a historic exercise: this is the first deployment of a British fighter squadron in Israel since the establishment of the country, as well as the first-ever deployment of an Indian “Mirage” fighter squadron in Israel, and the first deployment of a French “Rafale” fighter squadron in Israel.





Each participating air force differs in weapon systems, combat doctrines, and operational protocols, which could pose challenges in joint training. “The participants aren’t familiar with the airspace so we designed a gradual two-week-long training program”, Lt. Col. E shares. “First, training scenarios designed to familiarize aircrew members with the airspace and its challenges will take place to allow for safe training in the days ahead. To start, each country will fly in separate formations and over time, we will begin flying in joint formations of different nations and platforms. Also, we will perform singular training sessions with the aim of understanding the training ground and the aerial and ground forces it contains. Lastly, we will shift to air superiority situations, simulating various ground and aerial threats while completing varying operational missions”.





The IAF’s “Sufa” (F-16I) squadrons, led by the 115th (“Flying Dragon”) aggressor squadron will play the role of the “Red” force. Additionally, a “Yahalom” (Patriot) battery will also join the enemy simulation force.





Between Generations





This years’ theme is the integration of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft in complex operational scenarios. “Due to the rise in the use of fifth-generation fighters around the world, this years’ Blue Flag exercise will also focus on combining them with other platforms in the battlefield”, explains Lt. Col. E. “Air forces understand that, at least in the near future, they will not strictly operate fifth-gen aircraft, but also the older fourth-generation platforms”, he continues. “When planning the exercise, we tried to create heterogenic scenarios that combine different countries, squadrons, and generations. Fourth-generation aircraft will fly alongside fifth-generation aircraft in ways that utilize the relative advantages of each platform. Cooperation between different generation aircraft strongly enhances the power of an air force”.





A Historic Flyover





Another event taking place for the first time is a joint honorary flyover in Israeli skies. Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, commander of the Israeli Air Force, will lead the flyover in a “Baz” (F-15) alongside an Israeli “Adir” (F-35I). Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force, will fly alongside them in the “Eagle Star” Eurofighter, which has been specially painted with the Israeli and German flags.





Maj. Gen. Norkin: “This exercise is ground breaking in terms of technology, quality of training, and the number of participating nations. It illustrates the partnership and strong bond between the nation’s air forces and acts as a stepping-stone toward regional and international cooperation”.







