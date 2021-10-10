



Wendy Sherman also said that the Biden administration wants to make sure that there is 'no terrorism here in Pakistan, in Afghanistan or in any country in the region or in the world for that matter'





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held talks with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the Foreign Office.





Sherman confirmed that amidst the backdrop of Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, Washington will continue its engagement with Pakistan on steps related to counter terrorism.





"The United States and Pakistan have a long history of security cooperation and deep personal relationships between our military leaders, both of which are essential components of our counterterrorism efforts," she said.





She also said that the Biden administration wants to make sure that there is "no terrorism here in Pakistan, in Afghanistan or in any country in the region or in the world for that matter".





Her visit in Pakistan comes immediately after she completed her visit to India. Sherman, during an event in Mumbai, had claimed that she was visiting Pakistan with a "specific and narrow purpose" of talks on Afghanistan as Washington does not see itself building a "broad-based relationship" with Pakistan.





Sherman’s comments were not welcomed by Pakistan, due to which she received a rather cold welcome in the South Asian country which has been recently criticised for its stance on Taliban in Afghanistan.





However, she backtracked on her remarks in India upon reaching Pakistan. "This particular trip was to really consult deeply on how we see the changing circumstances given the change that has taken place in Afghanistan," she said.





Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi called for regular and structured dialogue between the two countries. He also urged international communities to engage in positive talks with the Taliban regime to ensure that urgent humanitarian crisis can be solved for the people of Afghanistan.





She also assured that there is a possibility that the US President Joe Biden may soon give a call to the Pakistan prime Minister Imran Khan. "We totally understand that every country wants a call from the president, and it's a pretty much every country may be not every country, and I'm sure it'll happen sooner rather than later," she said.





The two leaders have not had a telephonic call since Joe Biden took to the office in January.







