



One terrorist has been killed and identified by the security forces





A group of terrorists opened fire on an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) party of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Cherdari of Baramulla on Thursday morning, triggering a fierce gunfight.





One terrorist has been killed and identified by the security forces. The Kashmir Zone Police has said they have managed to recover a pistol, a loaded magazine and one Pakistan-made grenade from the slain terrorist.





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Killed terrorist is hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he has assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in the killing of 2 labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla.”





Last week, the security forces killed four militants, including two commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were involved in the killing of migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir.





Two labourers from Bihar were gunned down when terrorists barged into their accommodation in Kulgam district, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11. Another labourer also sustained bullet injuries.







