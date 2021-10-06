



Police have registered cases regarding these terror crime incidents. An investigation is in progress





Three civilians were shot dead in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday evening in separate incidents. The first incident took place in the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar. At about 7:25 pm, the owner of Bindroo Medicate ML Bindroo was shot outside his shop.





"Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident near Iqbal Park Sherghari area of Srinagar. Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot at by the terrorists near his shop at Iqbal Park. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident and was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries," informed the police.





The second incident took place at around 8:15 in Madina Chowk, Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar, where terrorists shot dead a non-local (street hawker) identified as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar.





The third terror crime incident was reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where terrorists shot dead another civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai.





''Police have registered cases regarding these terror crime incidents. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.'' said JK Police release.





The valley has been put on high alert after these incidents.



