F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft takes off from the flight deck of USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier





An F/A-18F Super Hornet operated by the U.S. Navy crashed in Death Valley National Park, California, on Monday.





The pilot was treated for minor injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, and released later that night.





The aircraft was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 based at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.





Search and rescue units from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base, and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma responded to the scene and rescued the pilot.





No civilians were harmed as a result of this incident. The aircraft crashed in a remote area in southern Death Valley National Park. The National Park Service and Navy will work together to coordinate clean-up of this Wilderness area.





This incident is currently under investigation and the U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.







