



Rajnath Singh added that in the Galwan Valley skirmish last year, the Army fought valiantly and saved every inch of Indian land





"We have not invaded or encroached land of any other country but if some one tries to encroach an inch of India’s territory, then our armed forces know how to give a befitting reply,” Rajnath Singh said.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has never resorted to any invasion or encroachment and it will not tolerate if someone tries to encroach an inch of Indian territory.





“India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and we have propagated this message around the world. We have not invaded or encroached land of any other country but if some one tries to encroach an inch of India’s territory, then our armed forces know how to give a befitting reply,” Singh, who unveiled a statue of prominent freedom fighter Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali at his ancestral Peethsain village, in Pauri district, said.





Singh also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years, the government has worked in “mission mode”. “India has always been an admirer of peace but now, it has also become an admirer of development under Modi,” he said.





The Union minister added that in the Galwan Valley skirmish last year, the Army fought valiantly and saved every inch of Indian land.





Singh said the road passing through Lipulekh pass that connects India to Tibet, Nepal and China has been constructed. “The road will provide smooth passage to pilgrims to Mansarovar yatra. It will also bring Nepal close to India,” he said.







