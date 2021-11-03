



The shootout was taking place in Srinagar's Rambagh area. At least 3 terrorists were neutralized in the encounter. Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained.





At least 3 terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed. The shootout took place in the Rambagh area of Srinagar.





Further details awaited.





Earlier on Saturday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Kulgam district. He was identified as the District Commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), the police said.





The terrorist was identified as Mudasir Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Malwan, Devsar. According to the police, he was an (A+) categorized terrorist presently the District Commander of terrorist outfit HM. He was active since 2018, added the police.





Incriminating material included arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, which has been taken into custody by the police. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kulgam Police Station and an investigation has been started, the police said.



