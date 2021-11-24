



Aimed at fighting future wars with synergy among forces, the Indian Army is conducting a theatre-level exercise with 30,000 soldiers in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Multi-domain operations will be rehearsed at the joint drills.





The Indian Army, Indian Air force, Indian Navy, Border Security Force, Indian Coast Guard and National Intelligence Organisations will be part of the exercise. This is the largest training being conducted by the Army since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.





The exercise is designed to validate new concepts and doctrines for integration of the Armed Forces and Border Guarding Forces in the backdrop of the impending Theaterisation process, officials said.





The Desert Sector, Rann and Creek Sectors on the Western Front are being activated for the drill.





The Indian military is looking at a new theatre command model for an integrated approach to warfare. Four commands have been planned as of now — two for land and one each for air and maritime operations.





Earlier, it was felt that joint or theatre commands for the military could start rolling out by 2022, but that has changed now as deliberations continue.





As per the plan, the land commands could include the Western theatre. Taking care of Pakistan will be based in Jaipur. The eastern theatre focusing on China can be based in Kolkata or Lucknow. The air defence command can be in Jodhpur, Gandhinagar or Allahabad, while the maritime command can be in Karwar.







