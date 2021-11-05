



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday claimed that it has busted the grenade throwing module of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and arrested five alleged militant associates linked to the network.





A police spokesman said that during the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in district Pulwama, police busted a network of active associates of LeT by arresting five active militant associates.





“They have been identified as Showket Islam Dar son of Muhammad Rustom Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Abdullah, Aijaz Gulzar Lone son of Gulzar Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Muhammad and Nasser Ahmad Shah son of Late Gh. Rasool, all residents of Lelhar, Pulwama,” the police spokesman said.





He said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as “sleeper cell” and were involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. “They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers,” the spokesman said, adding that the incriminating materials including arms/ammunition have been recovered from the possession of arrested militants.





“Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 139/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kakapora. Further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the police spokesman said.







