



A squad of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a premier unit of CRPF, arrested 8 Naxals, including Kalmu Mada, a militia company commander.





In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, on November 6, eight Naxals were arrested from a forest near Morpallli village under the jurisdiction of Chintalnar Police Station in Sukma district. Reportedly, a joining squad of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a premier unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), made the arrests along with Sukma Police.





Addressing a press briefing, the Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma informed ANI, "The security forces began this operation on November 2 by acting on intelligence about the movement of Naxals in the area."





Naxal Militia Company Commander Among Arrested





Among the arrested were Kawasi Raju alias Santu, known as a 'battalion member', and Kalmu Mada, a 'militia company commander', SP Sharma informed. The two Naxals had a reward of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on themselves. Notably, Sharma stated that an FIR has been lodged against all eight accused and the Armed Forces have recovered explosive devices and equipment.





As per police, 35 detonators, six gelatine rods, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), batteries, wires and other unlicensed objects and tools were seized from their possession. "IEDs, explosives & objectionable literature were recovered from their possession," the SP said.





3 Women Naxals Killed In Encounter





On October 31, three women Naxals, collectively carrying Rs 15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.





The gunfight took place at around 6 pm in a forest between Adwal and Kunjeras villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava told PTI.





After the skirmish, bodies of three women cadres were recovered from the spot, he added.





The deceased were identified as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti alias Bhime Nuppo, who were active members of the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.





One 12 bore gun, two country-made revolvers, one muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wires, medicines, Maoist literature and items of daily use were also recovered from the encounter site, he had said.



